Melt Cosmetics Nova SexFoil Liquid Highlighter ($39.00 for 1.01 oz.) is a rich, coppery bronze with warm undertones and warmer, lighter golden shimmer throughout. It had semi-sheer to medium, buildable pigmentation; it was slightly more pigmented than other shades in the range, but it was really about how much was applied and how long one let it sit to dry. In practice, this resulted in semi-sheer, buildable coverage when I used the product on my face and more medium coverage, that could be sheered out or built up, on my body.