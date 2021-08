Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Let’s be honest, the skincare industry is all about buzzy ingredients. (For better or for worse.) Well, this new-to-me ingredient had me at hello because banishing dark spots and hyperpigmentation is number one on my priority list. So, once I got wind of the super lightener, alpha arbutin, I knew I had to add this to my beauty arsenal. We tapped two experts, a cosmetic chemist and dermatologist, to get the scoop on alpha arbutin, including what it is and how to find it. Because it’s the answer to the brighter, more even skin tone you’ve been dreaming up for years.