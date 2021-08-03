Cancel
NBA free agency: Nets to sign Patty Mills to two-year, $12 million contract, per report

By James Herbert
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets have won the Patty Mills sweepstakes. Mills will join the team on a two-year, $12 million contract, with a player option on the second year, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers were among the teams reportedly trying to sign him.

www.cbssports.com

