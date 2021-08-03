Incident Near CCU Caused Temporary Shelter-in-Place

A shelter-in-place order was lifted Monday night after an incident near Coastal Carolina University. The order was put in place after a robbery occurred near campus Monday around 4:50 p.m. Police presence was seen around Youpon Drive, near Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road after authorities say the suspects fled the robbery scene and then crashed a vehicle near Highway 501 and Carolina Road before taking off on foot. Police used a K-9 Unit to search for the two suspects who were later apprehended around 6:45 p-m. Their identities have not be released.