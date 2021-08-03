Cancel
Some What If…? Storylines Were Cut Because They Were Literally Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's Plot

By David Wolinsky
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's What If…? head writer AC Bradley has told IGN that, inadvertently, when cooking up plot points for the animated multiverse anthology, he accidentally came up with half of the storylines that will be used in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. During a brief interview, Bradley was asked to share how the animated show fits into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe--and he immediately turned to this overlap.

www.gamespot.com

