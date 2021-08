Mark Irgens said his last multi-family project was 1984, when he built some apartments in downtown Appleton. Needless to say, his plans to redevelop the former M&I Bank headquarters office tower at 770 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee into 231 apartments and ground-floor retail is a departure from the types of projects he’s become known for. His firm, Milwaukee-based Irgens Partners LLC, is mostly known as a developer of Class A office buildings.