DOJ officials rejected colleague's request to intervene in Georgia's election certification: Emails

The continuing release of documents that prove that the previous president* tried to use his office to ‘jack a second term is both depressing and revelatory. The latest chapter in the political thriller, Six Months In May, is an utterly insane letter that Jeffrey Clark, the former head of the Department of Justice’s civil division, wanted the acting Attorney General and his deputy to send to officials in Georgia, including the governor, to arrange for a special session of the state’s legislature in order to “investigate” the current president’s win in that state, and to do it before that election could be certified in Congress.