DOJ officials rejected colleague's request to intervene in Georgia's election certification: Emails

 2 days ago

(WASHINGTON) — Top members of the Department of Justice last year rebuffed another DOJ official who asked them to urge officials in Georgia to investigate and perhaps overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the state — long a bitter point of contention for former President Donald Trump and his team — before the results were certified by Congress, emails reviewed by ABC News show.

Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A key witness emerges in probe of Trump’s DOJ election scheme

Congress could begin taking testimony as soon as this week from top Justice Department officials who bore witness to then-President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to overturn his 2020 reelection loss based upon lies and misinformation. And in the increasingly apparent real-time Justice Department efforts to combat that attempt, one man...
Presidential ElectionSlate

The DOJ Official Who Tried to Steal the Election for Trump Has a Sweet New Gig

On Tuesday, ABC News reported that Jeffrey Bossert Clark—the Justice Department official who spearheaded an effort to overturn the 2020 election—sought to convince the Georgia General Assembly to throw out the actual results of the race and award its electoral votes to Donald Trump instead. In a draft letter, sent last December, Clark alleged that mass voter fraud had compromised the legitimacy of Georgia’s election, in which Joe Biden narrowly prevailed. As a remedy, Clark, speaking on behalf of the Justice Department, advised the state legislature to call itself into a special session, investigate the alleged fraud, and appoint “a separate slate of electors” who would cast their votes for Trump. Clark’s superiors ultimately quashed this attempt to nullify millions of valid votes.
U.S. PoliticsEsquire

This Jeffrey Clark Development Is Both Depressing and Revelatory

The continuing release of documents that prove that the previous president* tried to use his office to ‘jack a second term is both depressing and revelatory. The latest chapter in the political thriller, Six Months In May, is an utterly insane letter that Jeffrey Clark, the former head of the Department of Justice’s civil division, wanted the acting Attorney General and his deputy to send to officials in Georgia, including the governor, to arrange for a special session of the state’s legislature in order to “investigate” the current president’s win in that state, and to do it before that election could be certified in Congress.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
Georgia StateMSNBC

Trump appointee at DOJ eyed scandalous Georgia election scheme

In the wake of Donald Trump's defeat last fall, the then-president created a political crisis at the Justice Department, as the White House explored ways to use federal law enforcement to reward Trump with power he hadn't earned. The details of the crisis are still coming into focus. ABC News...

