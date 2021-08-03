Parents Can Help Kids Prep for Back-to-School
If you haven’t started prepping your kids to go back to school yet, now is the time. That’s the advice from a psychiatric doctor who says parents can ease children’s transition to in-person learning after months of virtual schooling with discussions and schedule changes. Kids will likely have a lot of questions and fears about returning to the classroom, and she says it’s important to talk to them about what to expect in order to help them feel calm and excited about the process.www.wfxb.com
