16 undocumented migrants arrested, boat seized in smuggling attempt: USBP
SAN DIEGO — A sports fishing vessel carrying 16 undocumented migrants was seized Saturday evening by the U.S. Border Patrol’s Marine Unit, according to the USBP. All 16 people on board, including a 15-year-old unaccompanied teen, were arrested and determined by the Border Patrol agents as undocumented migrants who were illegally present in the U.S. They were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.fox5sandiego.com
