Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

3 Facts About the Delta Variant

Posted by 
American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKrBF_0bGg0CRB00
Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay

1. Higher viral loads and longer transmission period

The study reported in medRxiv comes from China, where 167 cases of COVID-19 due to the Delta variant were identified from a single source [1] between May and mid-June of this year. All of the individuals (62) where the time of contact could be determined were followed with daily PCR testing. When compared to a control group of individuals diagnosed with the original COVID-19 variant, the tests became positive two days sooner. Viral loads were also significantly higher at the time of detection – 1260-times higher. These findings of increased viral loads were mirrored in nasopharyngeal swabs; the means we use to gather our samples and then use the PCR test to identify the presence of COVID-19. In those nasopharyngeal swabs, 80% were THE Delta variant, WHILE ONLY only 19% were for original COVID-19. Much of our modeling is based on the findings that it took about five days for the original COVID-19 (clade 19A/19B) to become infectious; the Delta variant requires only 3.7 days.

2. Breakthrough infections occur but are significantly less severe

The medRxiv study was conducted in  Singapore, looking at patients who completed vaccination with an mRNA vaccine and subsequently developed a PCR-confirmed positive infection with the genomically identified Delta variant. They were compared with unvaccinated patients that were also PCR positive for the Delta variant. All patients in Singapore, symptomatic or not, are hospitalized. Those requiring supplemental oxygen were also treated with remdesivir; dexamethasone was reserved for those with progressive symptoms. Severe disease required oxygen; moderate disease only required chest X-ray evidence of a pneumonia. The study period ran from April to mid-June of this year. 32% of the 218 patients with the Delta variant had been fully vaccinated. (66% Pfizer). Only 9% of vaccinated patients were symptomatic, three-fold less (28%) than the unvaccinated. Biomarkers of severity were worse in the unvaccinated, as were the number of symptoms. Shortness of breath was seen in 13% of the unvaccinated, 1.4% in those having completed their vaccinations.

The study did not determine viral loads but used PCR replication cycles as their biomarker. As the graph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WA61_0bGg0CRB00

demonstrates, viral loads dropped more quickly in vaccinated individuals. More in-depth serologic analysis of a subset of both groups demonstrated a more robust immunologic response by the vaccinated. However, as you might expect, it was more directed at the spike protein configuration of the original COVID-19.

“Vaccine-breakthrough infections will continue to be observed, especially with genetic drift and selection pressures resulting in emergence of newer VOCs; however, it is likely that there will be a shift toward milder disease spectrum with more widespread implementation of vaccination programs.”

3. R0 is dynamic and changes over time

At the onset of the pandemic, R0, the infectivity of the original COVID-19 was calculated at five. With time it came down to around 2 or 3, slightly greater than seasonal flu or the norovirus. The innate infectivity of the virus is moderated by available hosts, in turn, impacted by population density. Vaccination is protective to a significant degree from the Delta variant; the unvaccinated have no protection. As we have more vaccinated individuals or survivors of a Delta infection, the number of available hosts will drop, as will the R0. The current comparison of the Delta variants infectivity to chickenpox will change over time.

What might we conclude?

Let’s assume for the moment that those two reports are in the right ballpark. They do not have to be exact. The Delta variant replicates more quickly and creating more infectious copies than the first iteration of COVID-19. As a result, asymptomatic individuals can spread larger viral loads to more people. Vaccination reduces disease severity for those infected and reduces their ability to transmit the disease to others. It does not eliminate transmissibility or your risk– that would be a miracle, not a medicine. Vaccination remains the key; it is the most protective option for ourselves and those around us. It works better than mask or lockdowns, but for reasons that many of us cannot fathom, the people who most vocally insist on not wearing masks and railing against lockdowns and not getting vaccinated. What up with that?

[1] Sources were identified through contact tracing or genomic analysis.

Sources: How the Delta variant achieves its ultrafast spread Nature

Viral infection and transmission in a large, well-traced outbreak caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant medRxiv DOI: 10.1101/2021.07.07.21260122

Virological and serological kinetics of SARS-CoV-2-Delta variant vaccine-breakthrough infections: a miulti-center cohort study medRxiv DOI: 10.1101/2021.07.28.21261295xiv

Comments / 0

American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

1K+
Followers
423
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Viral Replication#Cohort Study#Medicine#Medrxiv#Pcr#Genomically
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

As Lollapalooza Ends, Concerns About The Spread Of The COVID-19 Delta Variant Begin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday is the last day for Lollapalooza, but it’s only the beginning of Chicago’s concern over the contagious Delta variant. This Lollapalooza has been unlike any other between the requirements needed to get through the door, including vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test and the mask rule changing about halfway through the festival to include requirements inside the tents.
Public Healthwtloam.com

Saint Joseph London Limits Visitation Due To Concerns About The Delta Variant

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky begins to increase again, Saint Joseph London is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be restricting visitation to help protect patients, employees, providers and visitors. John Yanes, president at Saint Joseph London, said currently, the trajectory of COVID patient numbers, unfortunately, is going in the wrong direction. He said while they recognize that these steps may be inconvenient, they are taking steps to keep patients, visitors, employees and providers – and the community – safe. As of Thursday, July 29th, only one visitor per patient will be allowed during the day. Two designated visitors will be allowed in the women and baby unit. Additionally, no visitors are allowed in the emergency department unless requested by the health care provider. The facility also continues to implement an earlier policy that anyone with a fever, cough, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms will not be permitted to visit. All patients and visitors will continue to be screened. For more information on how to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/novel-coronavirus.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Diagnostic Value of Nucleocapsid Protein in Blood for SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Clin Chem. 2021 Aug 6:hvab148. doi: 10.1093/clinchem/hvab148. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Biomarkers have been widely explored for COVID-19 diagnosis. Both viral RNA or antigens (Ag) in the respiratory system and antibodies (Ab) in blood are used to identify active infection, transmission risk, and immune response but have limitations. This study investigated the diagnostic utility of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein (N-Ag) in serum.
Sciencehealthday.com

Antibody Levels High With COVID-19 Vaccination for Previously Infected

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibody levels are higher in previously infected individuals than in infection-naive individuals after one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT162b2) vaccine, according to a research letter published online Aug. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Mark Anderson, Ph.D.,...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They reveal a disturbing effect of microplastics on human health

Microplastics are increasingly being found in more places and have even been recorded in the air. With a size that varies between 0.1 microns and 5 millimeters, polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, polyamide or acrylic particles inevitably reach the body of living beings, but it has not yet been determined with certainty how harmful they are to health.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Diseases & Treatmentsmegadoctornews.com

Common Weight-Loss Drug Successfully Targets Fat That Can Endanger Heart Health

Newswise — DALLAS – August 4, 2021 – Researchers at UT Southwestern announced successful results of a clinical trial for a commonly prescribed weight-loss drug called liraglutide. In adults who are overweight or have obesity combined with high cardiovascular risk, once-daily liraglutide combined with lifestyle interventions significantly lowered two types of fat that have been associated with risk to heart health: visceral fat and ectopic fat.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Vitamin D reduces the need for opioids in palliative cancer

Patients with vitamin D deficiency who received vitamin D supplements had a reduced need for pain relief and lower levels of fatigue in palliative cancer treatment, a randomized and placebo-controlled study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet shows. The study is published in the scientific journal Cancers. Among patients with cancer...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Novel Approach against Severe Sepsis

Bacterial sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body’s response to an infection injures its tissues and organs. Sepsis is caused by conditions that threaten the functional integrity of the host such as microbial invasion. Among the most common causes of such a sepsis are methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus bacteria (MRSA) that have developed resistance to many common antibiotics. Now, a team of researchers report they have devised a new strategy against sepsis.
Fitnessaustinnews.net

Common weight loss drug might help maintain heart health

Dallas [US], August 6 (ANI): The findings of a new clinical trial at UT Southwestern Medical Centre reveal that a commonly-prescribed weight-loss drug called liraglutide successfully targets fat that can endanger heart health. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology'. In adults...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant associated with more critical and fatal disease than Alpha, suggests Qatar study

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-triggered coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has so far caused over 200 million documented infections worldwide. This is likely a monumental undercount in view of the asymptomatic or very mild phenotype of most infections. The perplexing range of disease severity has been among the biggest barriers to tracing and isolating all infectious cases.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The Potential Role of an Aberrant Mucosal Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 in the Pathogenesis of IgA Nephropathy

Pathogens. 2021 Jul 12;10(7):881. doi: 10.3390/pathogens10070881. The outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has become a global concern. Immunoglobin A (IgA) contributes to virus neutralization at the early stage of infection. Longitudinal studies are needed to assess whether SARS-CoV-2-specific IgA production persists for a longer time in patients recovered from severe COVID-19 and its lasting symptoms that can have disabling consequences should also be alerted to susceptible hosts. Here, we tracked the anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor-binding domain (RBD) antibody levels in a cohort of 88 COVID-19 patients. We found that 52.3% of the patients produced more anti-SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgA than IgG or IgM, and the levels of IgA remained stable during 4-41 days of infection. One of these IgA-dominant COVID-19 patients, concurrently with IgA nephropathy (IgAN), presented with elevated serum creatinine and worse proteinuria during the infection, which continued until seven months post-infection. The serum levels of anti-SARS-CoV-2 RBD and total IgA were higher in this patient than in healthy controls. Changes in the composition of the intestinal microbiota, increased IgA highly coated bacteria, and elevated concentration of the proinflammatory cytokine IL-18 were indicative of potential involvement of intestinal dysbiosis and inflammation to the systemic IgA level and, consequently, the disease progression. Collectively, our work highlighted the potential adverse effect of the mucosal immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and that additional care should be taken with COVID-19 patients presenting with chronic diseases such as IgAN.
FitnessPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The Best Foods for Your Lung Health

All-day, every day, your lungs wage endless battles against bacteria, pollution and respiratory viruses. A good way to keep your lungs healthy and in tiptop shape can be through what you eat. Here are some nutrients and foods for healthy lungs to consider adding to your diet. Some nutrients are...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Could a TB Vaccine Protect the Elderly From Severe COVID?

THURSDAY, Aug. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists suspect that a century-old tuberculosis vaccine might be able to protect older adults against the worst ravages of COVID-19. The Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine was first used in 1921, and is on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines. More than 130 million babies worldwide receive this vaccine every year.
High Point University

School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health

An extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people. Learn more today. The professional and industrial landscape of dentistry is changing rapidly. Tomorrow’s oral healthcare provider must be equipped to work in an integrated care environment and address the changing needs of tomorrow’s patients. These providers must also know how to lead in diverse teams and environments.
Public HealthPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID-19: Let's Stop Fighting Over Masks And Get More People Vaccinated

The CDC caused an uproar in late July when it again recommended that fully vaccinated individuals mask up to reduce the spread of the SARS-COV-2 Delta variant. We published two articles in response to the agency's new guidelines. Dr. Josh Bloom explained why CDC's proposal is a logistical nightmare, and I argued that recommending masks for the immunized undermines the campaign to get more people vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy