Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood County, SC

Arrest Made in Greenwood County Shooting that Left 3 Dead, 1 Injured

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting in Greenwood County has left three dead and one injured. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. Monday at a home off U.S. Highway 25, and Heddy Road, South of Greenwood in the Piedmont of the state. The suspect, 36-year-old Jeffery Powell, was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida. Officials have not released details of a motive. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 56-year-old Randy Perkins, 30-year-old Megan Gale-Dinkins, and 11-year-old Shey Dinkins, all residents of the home on Heddy Road. The three were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies confirmed that the 4th shooting victim had non life-threatening injuries.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piedmont, SC
County
Greenwood County, SC
City
Greenwood, SC
State
Florida State
Greenwood County, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenwood County, SC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Gale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy