Arrest Made in Greenwood County Shooting that Left 3 Dead, 1 Injured

A shooting in Greenwood County has left three dead and one injured. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. Monday at a home off U.S. Highway 25, and Heddy Road, South of Greenwood in the Piedmont of the state. The suspect, 36-year-old Jeffery Powell, was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida. Officials have not released details of a motive. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 56-year-old Randy Perkins, 30-year-old Megan Gale-Dinkins, and 11-year-old Shey Dinkins, all residents of the home on Heddy Road. The three were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies confirmed that the 4th shooting victim had non life-threatening injuries.