Several artists with developmental disabilities will gather on August 16 at a virtual reception to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the New Jersey Medical School Collaborative ARTS Exhibit. The artists are part of the Matheny Medical and Educational Center’s Arts Access Program in Peapack, NJ, and the Jewish Services for the Developmentally Disabled’s WAE Center in West Orange, programs dedicated to enabling individuals with disabilities to create fine art. The work of 25 artists from both programs is featured in the exhibit, which began on July 12 and continues through August 31.