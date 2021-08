Netflix has just dropped a new teaser trailer for its upcoming thriller Clickbait. Starring Entourage actor Adrian Grenier as the main character, the eight-episode limited series follows Nick Brewer’s mysterious disappearance. Described by the show’s synopsis as “a loving father, husband, and brother,” Brewer goes missing one day before a video of him surfaces on the Internet showing him holding up a sign that reads “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.” Unsure whether it’s a threat or confession, his sister and wife set out to find and save him but ultimately uncover a dark side to Brewer they’ve never known. Netflix calls the show a “high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.”