Tottenham Hotspur are close to completing the signing of Cristian Romero from Atalanta, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 23-year-old is a versatile defender, playing mostly as a centre-back but fully capable of filling in as a right-back if needed. He rose through the youth ranks in with Club Atletico Belgrano in his native Argentina and joined Genoa for just over €4 million in 2018. He was sold on to Juventus a year later for €26m and sent back to Genoa on loan.