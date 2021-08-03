Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Myles Brennan injury reveals massive NIL blind spot

By TK Sanders
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedshirt junior quarterback Myles Brennan was looking like the presumptive favorite to start for LSU this fall, before suffering an arm injury yesterday that will require surgery. Despite playing in only three games last season, many local Bayou businesses were already coronating the Bay St. Louis product by throwing NIL...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

496K+
Followers
108K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Joe Louis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blind Spot#American Football#Nil#Lsu#Bayou#Raising Canes#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tim Tebow Practice Video

It’s certainly fair for NFL fans to question Tim Tebow‘s ability to perform as a tight end. The former NFL quarterback turned minor league baseball player is making a football comeback at a new position. Tebow has never played tight end before, though the Jaguars are trying him out at the position.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Fans, media react to news that LSU QB Myles Brennan will need surgery, miss significant time

LSU received some devastating news on Monday night as the program announced that potential starting quarterback Myles Brennan has suffered an injury that will require surgery. “His timeline is yet to be determined,” Coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. “Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLaudacy.com

Brad Johnson reached out to Myles Brennan's family after injury: 'His show won't stop'

After news broke that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a severe arm injury that required surgery, one of the first people to reach out was a Super Bowl champion. That was Brad Johnson, the father of LSU quarterback Max Johnson. His son had just been announced as the Tigers' starter due to the injury, but he wanted to check in on the Brennan family.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama freshman DB Kadarius Calloway leaves the program

With only days to go until fall camps begins, Alabama will be losing a young defensive back as Kadarius Calloway has left the Crimson Tide. Calloway’s departure was made public when he changed his Twitter bio announcing that he is headed to East Mississippi Community College. Calloway, who originally signed...
Alabama State247Sports

Alabama will not go undefeated in 2021, ESPN's David Pollack says

Once again, Alabama will enter the season as the favorite to win the SEC. The Crimson Tide could get strong challenges from Georgia and Texas A&M, but even with a ton of talent on offense heading to the NFL it seems like coach Nick Saban and Co. are a step ahead of the rest of the league. Bryce Young will finally get to take the reins at quarterback, and he is one of the top recruits at the position that 247Sports' experts have evaluated.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

ESPN analysts pick against Clemson

ESPN, Clemson Tigers football, Georgia Bulldogs football, Clemson Tigers men's basketball, David Pollack, Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson, ESPN College Football, Joey Galloway, Georgia. On College Football Live’s schedule breakdown Wednesday a pair of ESPN analysts picked against Clemson. David Pollack and Joey Galloway broke down the Tigers’ schedule to see...

Comments / 0

Community Policy