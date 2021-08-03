Cancel
IOC investigating Belarus officials' attempt to force sprinter to return home

Knowhere News
2 days ago
A spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Tuesday that the IOC is launching a formal investigation into Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya’s allegation that team officials tried to force her to leave Japan and return to Belarus after she criticized her coaches.

“We have decided to launch, not surprisingly, a formal investigation to be led by the IOC administration,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams told reporters. “We need to establish the full facts. We need to hear everyone involved.”

Tsimanouskaya has said that after she criticized her Belarusian coaches, team officials on Sunday had her taken to the Tokyo airport in a bid to force her to return to Belarus, where she feared she would face retribution at the hands of the country’s authoritarian regime.

Instead, appealing to Japanese police at the airport, she went to the Polish embassy in Tokyo and sought aid from the diplomats there. On Monday, Poland issued the athlete a humanitarian visa.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled against Tsimanouskaya’s participation in a 200-meter qualifying event, and she could leave Japan for Poland as early as Wednesday, according to a Wall Street Journal report. She has said she will never return to Belarus.

Belarusian officials have cracked down on opposition leaders since longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed an overwhelming victory in last year’s August election. Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets believing the election was rigged.

Opponents of the Lukashenko government, even those living out of the country, fear for their safety. One such dissident, Vitaly Shishov, was discovered dead — hanged — on Tuesday at a Kiev park not far from his home, according to multiple media reports. Shishov, who said he was being watched by Belarusian agents, had founded a Ukraine-based group that helped other dissidents flee Belarus.

Since the 2020 election and subsequent crackdown and after Belarusian officials forced a Ryanair flight bound for Vilnius, Lithuania, to divert to Minsk to arrest a dissident journalist, Belarus has faced sanctions by the EU, the U.S. and other nations.


