I hope all of you are well and having an enjoyable summer. I am so excited about the upcoming school year and looking forward to seeing all the students back in the building. On August 31, 2021 we are planning on having Kindergarten Orientation and brief Meet and Greets for our First and Second students and parents. The Meet and Greets are a time for parents to drop off school supplies and say hello to your child’s teacher. More details about these events will be sent out in August.