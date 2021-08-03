Cancel
"Bring Your Own Brigade" in theaters: Where to see new documentary on the "global fire crisis"

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new documentary "Bring Your Own Brigade," two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker explores the complex roots of what she calls a "global fire crisis." Walker tackles the impact of climate change, the logging industry and decisions made by communities and homeowners on wildfires. "Bring Your Own Brigade" will stream...

California StateFirst Showing

Trailer for 'Bring Your Own Brigade' Doc About California's Wildfires

"We're surrounded by fire." CBS and Paramount+ have unveiled the official trailer for a documentary film titled Bring Your Own Brigade, the latest work from Oscar-nominated doc filmmaker Lucy Walker. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and will be available both in theaters and streaming later in August this summer. Walker's documentary captures the horror and heroism of the deadliest week of wildfires in California history and explores the causes and solutions of a global crisis that is quite literally burning our world to the ground. An investigation into our landscape's hidden fire stories and on-the-ground experiences of firefighters and residents struggling through deadly fires. Sundance adds that the film "cogently exposes our out-of-balance relationship with nature and explores what it will take to restore this delicate equilibrium." This is the kind of incisive, tough filmmaking I like to see! It seems like a brutally honest investigative look at how we must wake up and understand our interactions with this planet.
MoviesSand Hills Express

Watch “Bring Your Own Brigade” trailer

Watch the official trailer for “Bring Your Own Brigade” in the player above. “Bring Your Own Brigade” hits theaters on August 6 and will be streaming on the CBS News app and Paramount+, starting August 20. In early November 2018, raging wildfires forced the frenzied evacuation of thousands of terrified...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

"Bring Your Own Brigade" searches for answers to world's wildfire crisis

A new documentary is shedding light on the causes and solutions to a global wildfire epidemic. "Bring Your Own Brigade" sets out to explain why the nation's fire suppression policies are misguided. The film's Oscar-nominated director, Lucy Walker, joined CBSN to discuss what she learned from survivors, rescue workers on the front-lines and tribal leaders who have been passing down knowledge on these fires for generations. Watch "Bring Your Own Brigade" in theaters starting August 6, and stream it on the CBS News app or Paramount+ on August 20.
Entertainment48hills.org

New doc ‘Bring Your Own Brigade’ asks why wildfires just keep growing

After moving from Britain to California in 2008, Lucy Walker witnessed her first wildfire on a hillside along a Los Angeles freeway. “Why is the hillside on fire?” the two-time Oscar®-nominated documentary filmmaker (Waste Land and The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom) remembers asking herself. Even more perplexing than that...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Bring Your Own Brigade’ Film Review: Scorching Doc Asks Hard Questions About the Uptick in Brutal Wildfires

It rather famously only takes a few minutes for Pixar’s animated classic “Up” to reduce audiences to tears, a record which could be broken by Lucy Walker’s brutal new documentary “Bring Your Own Brigade.” After a brief introduction to a survivor of a horrifying California wildfire, the film cuts to similar apocalyptic blazes all over the world, and in particular the image of a helpless koala bear on fire, crying out in pain, until it’s saved by human hands.
