AT&T has closed on the deal to spin off DirecTV as a standalone entity with an assigned enterprise value of $16.3 billion. Per terms of the deal, which will see AT&T retain 70% of the new pay-TV entity—the private-equity firm TPG Capital is paying $1.8 billion for a 30% share of the new company’s common stock—the telecommunications giant will assume up to $2.5 billion in net losses generated by DirecTV’s extant NFL Sunday Ticket contract. While the out-of-market NFL package has been a key differentiator in DirecTV’s battle with rival satellite operator Dish Network, it’s been hemorrhaging money for years. When...