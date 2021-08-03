Blackburn College Breaks Giving Day Record
CARLINVILLE - During this year’s annual Giving Day, the Blackburn College community came together to raise more than $87,000 to support the institution's amazing students, academics, athletics, arts, and Work Program. With a call to “Be the Hero,” the total number of gifts received during the 2021 event surpassed all participation goals and exceeded the previous year’s Giving Day total. Teresa Kirk, Blackburn’s Director of Annual Giving and Stewardship, explained, Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0