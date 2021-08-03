Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa Boy May Have Most Popular Lemonade Stand in Iowa History

Kids really do have the biggest hearts, and this young Iowa boy is a prime example. Brennik Sapp from Ottumwa, Iowa is already doing his part to help others at the age of nine. Over the weekend, Sapp put up a lemonade stand selling yummy drinks, candy, and even cookies to the community. Thanks to Brennik, the help of Ottumwa residents, and some delicious lemonade, $1,000 was raised. That's a nice profit for a nine-year-old.

