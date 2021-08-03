Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Soleil Moon Frye reveals 3 of her kids tested positive for COVID-19: 'I have shed many tears'

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Actress Soleil Moon Frye is urging parents to get their kids tested for COVID-19, after revealing three of her children contracted the coronavirus.

The former “Punky Brewster” star took to her Instagram on Monday to share the blindsiding revelation.

“I thought my son had a cold or a fever; I did not know that he had COVID-19,” Frye wrote in the post's caption, accompanied by a photo of her surrounded by her children. “With the encouragement of our doctor I had him tested – he tested positive. I was on my way to a work trip, rushed home and two of my other children tested positive as well.”

Frye shares four children, two daughters and two sons, with producer Jason Goldberg: Poet, 15 ; Jagger, 13 ; Lyric, 7 ; and Story, 5 .

Frye said her children’s diagnoses have “brought up a lot for me” and put her through an emotional rollercoaster.

“I have felt so many emotions these past days,” she said. “I want to protect my babies, love them, make them all better, take away the burning fever and tummy aches. I have tried to smile through the fear and nurture them; I have shed many tears.”

Frye said the experience has also filled her with gratitude for her family’s health and well-being, as well as the resources they have access to.

“I know how incredibly fortunate we are,” Frye said. “My kids have been able to heal together and support each other through this. We have a doctor we trust and hospitals close by.

“We are able to lean on one another. My heart breaks for the lives that have been lost and knowing how so many do not have the same things that we have or the chance to be with their loved ones throughout this.”

More: Soleil Moon Frye relives lows and highs in 'Kid 90' doc – including 'very sweet' Charlie Sheen romance

Frye said she has no idea how her kids contracted COVID-19, given that she and others close to the family have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

“That is part of the mystery in this – how hard it is often to trace and how easy it is to spread,” Frye said. “Please be safe: much love to you all.”

Frye is a board member of CORE Response , a crisis-response nonprofit co-founded by actor Sean Penn that’s dedicated to providing “immediate aid and recovery to underserved communities across the globe.” In the wake of the pandemic, the nonprofit has helped set up and operate COVID-19 units that administer vaccines, tests and other resources to various communities across the country.

“I continue to have the deepest respect for all of the caretakers on the frontlines, doctors, health workers and volunteers,” Frye said. “I have more love and compassion for single parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends and extended families that come together and jump in when needed.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Soleil Moon Frye reveals 3 of her kids tested positive for COVID-19: 'I have shed many tears'

Comments / 3

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

212K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Soleil Moon Frye
Person
Charlie Sheen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Volunteers#Covid 19#Lyric#Kid 90#Core Response
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public Healthmontanarightnow.com

Three of Soleil Moon Frye's children diagnosed with COVID-19

Soleil Moon Frye has revealed that three of her children have COVID-19. The 44-year-old actress was devastated to discover that three of her kids have been struck down with the virus and admitted that she has been trying to "smile through the fear" as she cares for them. She wrote...
RelationshipsAOL Corp

Soleil Moon Frye's children have COVID-19. How experts recommend you protect your kids from the Delta variant.

Actress Soleil Moon Frye is warning parents about COVID-19 after revealing that three of her children have the virus. “Please take a moment to read this,” the Punky Brewster star captioned a photo on Instagram of herself with four of her children. “If your children are having symptoms, please get them tested. I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid 19. With the encouragement of our doctor I had him tested. He tested positive.”
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Belinda informed her followers that she tested positive for COVID-19

Despite the fact that Christian Nodal’s fiancee pointed out that the worst part of the disease is already passing, he has not yet reappeared in networks to tell details of what happened. His most recent update was on Twitter with an image. “Good Morning”, was the message that accompanied the...
CancerTODAY.com

After previous anemia diagnosis, country singer learns she has blood cancer

Country singer Ashley Monroe recently revealed she has blood cancer. Monroe, 34, had previously been diagnosed with anemia and said on Tuesday that she now has Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Monroe filled a lengthy Instagram post with photos of her with her son, Dalton, 3, and her husband John Danks, as well...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Former E! Star Reveals Delta Variant Symptoms After Being Fully Vaccinated

While the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. have been proven to be highly effective, experts have noted from the get-go that there would be some breakthrough cases, in which fully vaccinated people get the virus. Recently, former E! star Catt Sadler revealed that she contracted COVID despite being vaccinated. Sadler also got candid about the uncomfortable symptoms she's been experiencing with her breakthrough COVID case. Read on to see what the TV personality is dealing with.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Get to Know Jamie Lynn Spears's 2 Daughters Including the One She Gave Birth to at 16

American actress Jamie Lynn Spears is a mother to two beautiful girls and became a parent at sixteen. She opened up about her pregnancy announcement at such a young age. Country singer Jaime Lynn Spears has two daughters Maddie, 13, and Ivey, three, who are the spitting image of their mom. In 2020, Spears recalled attempting to hide away for a while after announcing her pregnancy at 16 years old.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL and PORT CHARLES Star Jay Pickett Dead at 60

The soap world is mourning the loss of one of its own with the tragic death of Jay Pickett, who passed away at the age of 60. Soap fans will remember Pickett best as Frank Scanlon on the GENERAL HOSPITAL spinoff PORT CHARLES, a role he played for nearly the entire run of the soap from 1997-2003. The actor’s death occurred on the set of his upcoming film Treasure Valley, and was announced by his co-star and fellow producer on the movie, Jim Heffel, on Facebook. “I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” he wrote. “Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy.” Although no official cause of death has been announced, reports from people on the set indicate that Pickett suffered a heart attack while filming.
Public HealthPosted by
XXL Mag

Rapper Dess Dior Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Rolling Loud Performance, Tells Everyone She’s Been in Contact With to Get Tested

Aside from DaBaby's controversial performance, something else terribly happened to another rapper at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival. On Monday (July 26), up-and-coming rapper Dess Dior announced on her Twitter account that she has tested positive for COVID-19 following her performance at Rolling Loud on Friday (July 23). She also urged anyone who was in close contact with her to get tested immediately.
TV Showsenstarz.com

Chick Vennera Dies At 74, 'Golden Girls' Actor Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Chick Vennera, who's known for his most recognizable scene-stealing iconic dance in 1978's comedy "Thank God It's Friday," passed away at 74. Vennera also became a voice actor for "Animaniacs'' and "Batman Beyond," which fans recalled as remarkable after his iconic appearances in numerous TV shows and films. Sources reported...

Comments / 3

Community Policy