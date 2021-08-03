Attorney General Raoul Urges Stronger Policies For Protecting Students

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Education Association is thankful that Gov. JB Pritzker put into effect a “mask required” order for schools starting this fall. The pandemic is not over. The numbers in Illinois are going in the wrong direction . We need to keep our students in the classroom and keep them, and those who teach and work with them in schools, safe. Masks, along with other mitigation, such as ventilation, testing, appropriate cleaning and protective gear, are proven tactics. Continue Reading