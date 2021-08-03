Cancel
Attorney General Raoul Urges Stronger Policies For Protecting Students

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a bipartisan coalition of 25 attorneys general, today issued a letter to the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA) urging it to institute stronger consumer protection policies for the over 3 million students enrolled in distance education courses offered by its 2,276 participating institutions. The NC-SARA provides leadership over reciprocity agreements joined by 49 states, the District of Columbia, Continue Reading

