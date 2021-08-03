Cancel
Financial Reports

Under Armour Raises Outlook As Revenue Jumps 91%

By Abigail Gentrup
Front Office Sports
 2 days ago
Under Armour released its second-quarter earnings Tuesday. Revenue totaled $1.4 billion, up 91% year-over-year. North American sales rose 101% year-over-year. The athletic apparel maker credits strong growth in owned-and-operated stores for the boost. Apparel revenue reached $874 million, a 105% increase. Footwear revenue hit $343 million, an 85% increase. Accessories...

