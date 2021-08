I need a sanity check, please. Several years ago, wasn't Dabo's All-In cookout kind of unique? Or were we just not hearing about others doing the same? This year, it seems like everybody and their brother has a cookout. Am I wrong? If everyone is doing a cookout, isn't it time we move to something different? Since many recruits comment that it feels like "family" at the cookout, perhaps Dabo should start referring to the get-together as a "football family reunion ... and bring back as many former players as possible. Just sayin' ...