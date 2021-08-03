Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Double the Space, Half the Energy

By Alan Naditz
greenbuildermedia.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Cape Code-style home is bigger than its predecessor, but thanks to green features the electric bill sure isn’t. The Megumi House was built upon the foundation of a modest 1930s Cape Cod in Arlington, Va. At 2,800 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths), the three-story home with a full basement and rooftop deck has more than double the square footage of the original house, but is designed to use only a fraction of the energy.

www.greenbuildermedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Recovery#Water Heater#Green Space#The Megumi House#Galaxy Homes#Energy Star#Second Chance Charity#Sip#Home Energy Rating System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Interior Designworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Construction and Remodeling Trends Underscore Evolving Marketplace

2021 Gives Way to Evolving Home Construction and Remodeling Trends. Home construction and remodeling trends are constantly evolving. The same is true in 2021. Followed by a year of shutdowns where people spent more time than ever inside their homes, there's a lot of pent up energy and dollars being poured into home remodels.
Interior Designmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Trends in Restaurant Wall Design

The design of a restaurant can provide the ambiance needed to keep customers coming back, even if the building’s space isn’t divided into specific use areas. Restaurant owners can separate the kitchen, dining area, and bar using different techniques with walls, altering the layout of the space to create a better traffic flow and better experience. As an architect who has designed many restaurants here are a few ways you can use walls in the design of your space.
Small Businessroyalexaminer.com

Turning office space into living space

Many of us have felt like we live at the office, and soon, that might become literal. A severe shortage of housing combined with an excess of office space has created a potentially unique opportunity for developers seeking to convert commercial properties into living spaces. And some want to speed up the process — in California, where some areas saw commercial vacancies of 25 percent or higher, lawmakers proposed turning office space into housing.
Interior Designhunker.com

A 1980s Apartment Is Transformed Into a Curved Wonderland

When architect Laura Ortín began work on a family's apartment in Murcia, Spain, she found that the ongoing pandemic brought up a whole new set of design considerations. After experiencing stay-at-home orders, Ortín says she asked herself, "Could this new house hold up to another confinement?" The architect knew that the home needed to be adaptable and encourage the well being of its occupants. A bright, flexible, and healthy space, she notes, would be able to withstand any future situation.
Visual ArtInhabitat.com

Project Legacy earns LEED Gold for circular, sustainable design

William McDonough + Partners announces the opening of “Project Legacy,” an innovative Cradle to Cradle building designed for Universidad EAN (UEAN) in Bogotá, Colombia. The university’s new center for technology and entrepreneurship was designed and built with the circular economy in mind — minimizing waste, contouring sustainable material selections and capitalizing on energy-efficient systems.
Industryyieldpro.com

Tech growth expedites multifamily projects

At a recent ULI webinar, panelists discussed the advantages of alternative construction technologies, including modular development, panelization, mass timber, and precast concrete. The webinar was part of a series hosted by the ULI Terwilliger Center for Housing. These technologies have the potential to expedite construction time, foster collaboration, and encourage...
Real Simple

This $20 Shelf Rack Doubled the Cabinet Space in My Small Kitchen

If living in a small apartment with four—yes, four—kitchen cabinets has taught me anything, it's the importance of maximizing space. Fitting plates, glassware, cookware, and pantry staples in those cabinets when I first moved in was like the ultimate game of Tetris. I soon realized that I needed more space, but the kitchen was too small to add a cart or shelving unit. So I turned to Amazon and found an expandable kitchen rack, and it has made all the difference.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

27 Beautiful Boho Sunroom Design Ideas

What do we lack in winter and fall most of all? Sunlight! That’s why I’ve decided to share some sunroom eye-candies, and there’s nothing more relaxing than boho style, so a boho sunroom will be a win-win idea. The main thing in a sunroom is lots of natural light and...
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
Florence, SCSCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $524,900

Recently renovated 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home including a new roof, 2 new HVAC units, fresh paint throughout interior and refinished hardwood floors including in kitchen! New ceramic tile flooring in mudroom off of 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with double walk-in closets with built-ins. Bonus room upstairs, front and rear staircases with hardwood steps. Only home locate on cul-de-sac in Lazar Place Subdivision with in-ground pool and brick fencing. To help visualize this home’s floor plan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.
Idaho Statekmvt

Wind project would double Idaho’s turbine energy output

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed energy project in south-central Idaho would more than double the amount of wind energy produced in the state. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said Thursday that it’s taking comments on the 1,000-megawatt project proposed by Magic Valley Energy that would include 400 wind turbines up to 740 feet high, taller than any in the state.
Industrygreenbuildermedia.com

Video: Solar-Equipped Homes Handle Extremes of Weather, Nature

This video gets to the heart of why solar-powered homes with battery backup are a great solution for resilient housing. How solar with storage is a pinch hitter in an emergency. How Life safety systems rely on uninterrupted power. Why the solar (not fossil fuel) future is here today and...
Interior DesignMySanAntonio

Transform your outdoor space with these 6 room concepts

(BPT) - Homeowners’ preferences are shifting, with 90% of Americans agreeing their outdoor space is more valuable than ever before. Before the pandemic, they looked to build entertainment areas, focusing on hosting large and mid-size get-togethers. Now, homeowners’ interests are leaning toward outdoor spaces that play a more integral role in their everyday lives, addressing restoration, relaxation and connection.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Beautiful Marble Shower Designs And The Decors That Surround Them

Marble, although in a limited supply, continues to be a very popular material, especially in bathrooms. Marble bathroom counters, floors and walls are appreciated for their refined and elegant look. But before you fall in love with its beauty, you should take some time to consider all the important facts...
Yogadesignboom.com

feldman architecture's atherton pavilions float lightly above lush california gardens

Feldman architecture presents two small and serene pavilions alongside a preexisting contemporary house in atherton, california. the timber ‘atherton pavilions’ are designed with rich, thoughtful detailing and occupy the landscape delicately. both structures are identical in height, footprint, and materiality, but have two distinct functions. one hosts an outdoor kitchen and dining space while the other houses a meditation or workout room.
Lifestylebobvila.com

Mohawk Splendid Design- Caramel Oak 350

Photo must be in JPG, GIF or PNG format and less than 5MB. We need some of the Mohawk # 32004 -02 DARK AUBURN MAPLE HARDWOOD FLOORING Apparently its now discontinued. We need some of the Mohawk # 32004 -02 DARK AUBURN MAPLE HARDWOOD FLOORING Apparently its now discontinued. 18...
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Is this the ultimate urban bathroom colour palette?

The aesthetics of both midcentury modern and new millennium design have inspired a bathroom colour palette to complement contemporary architectural style: metallic, robust and minimalist. When Wallpaper* editor-in-chief Sarah Douglas was working with The House of Rohl to make Light Industrielle – one of three new bathroom colour palettes for...
Seattle, WAInhabitat.com

Loom House is a first of its kind green home renovation

The 1960s-era Loom House has been extensively renovated. This sustainable, highly modern design pays homage to the home’s decades-old roots. The project was designed by the Miller Hull Partnership, a Seattle-based firm that has made a reputation for itself through green building achievement and sustainable design. Showing off the firm’s sustainability skills, this is the first renovated home in the world to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification.

Comments / 0

Community Policy