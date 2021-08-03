Double the Space, Half the Energy
This Cape Code-style home is bigger than its predecessor, but thanks to green features the electric bill sure isn’t. The Megumi House was built upon the foundation of a modest 1930s Cape Cod in Arlington, Va. At 2,800 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths), the three-story home with a full basement and rooftop deck has more than double the square footage of the original house, but is designed to use only a fraction of the energy.www.greenbuildermedia.com
