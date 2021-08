ENDERLIN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – GAME 1. We got the day started off with a pitchers duel at Hendrickson Field. For the Wishek Rattlers, Trace King pitched 6 innings of great baseball. He only allowed 2 runs, one of them earned, and struck out 4 batters. Unfortunately for King, his offense could not provide him with any run support. For Lisbon, Simon Sveum got the start on the mound and pitched 3 and 2 thirds of no run baseball. While on the mound Simon finished his day with 3 strikeouts. Sveum was only taken out due to reaching the allowable pitch count. Jonah Welter came on in relief and pretty much was a mirror copy of his teammate. Welter went 3 and a third on the bump and did not allow a run while striking out 2. Lisbon offense pushed across a run in the first when Jayden Bittner attempted to steal third, and on an errant throw would come around to score the game’s first run. That was all Lisbon would need, however DH Caleb Olson added some insurance in the home half of the 4th inning when he blasted a solo shot over the centerfield fence to give Lisbon the 2-0 lead.