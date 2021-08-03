Cancel
Housing

Pool Cleaning Tips

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePool cleaning tips and more on this week’s Florida’s Largest Home Show Podcast!. Strong national housing demand, strengthening economy, increased work from home opportunities, millennials purchasing homes, and low mortgage rates all led to the robust housing market. Most homes are on the market for an average of 17 days. Median sales price of new homes sold in 2021was $361,000 and the average sales price was $428,000. Florida has about 4 million single family homes and about one million pools. Mark and Pat talk everything pool cleaning and keeping your pool water clear and algae free: alkalinity, when to shock, PH, pool pump, brushing, vacuuming, and chemicals. Whether you clean your pool or hire a contractor to do it there are many shortages in pool chemicals, shock, valves, and chlorine. Learn what to use as a chlorine substitute (30:10).

