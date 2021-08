In a few short weeks, Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers team will return to the grindstone of practice to prepare for the upcoming season. Until then, Tom Brady will soak up every bit of the offseason he has left before reporting for training camp. Life is good for Brady, who is coming off his seventh NFL championship. At 43-years-old, the quarterback is still playing lights out as evidenced by his 2020 season success. He still has an intense love for the game and the motivation to be one of the game’s elite players. Retirement may or may not be in the near future but an NFL Hall of Fame gold jacket awaits him when he hangs it up. He has a talented team around him that looks primed for another Super Bowl run during the 2021 season. On the field, it’s hard to top Tom Brady’s current situation.