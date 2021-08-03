Paintings and Polar Bears, Together at Last!

Experience the power of art and the power of the animal kingdom in one place with the Toledo Zoo’s “Wild About Art” show, Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8. Featuring the work of local and national artists on the Zoo’s grounds, visitors can see and purchase works in a wide variety of mediums. A favorite of Zoo-goers, the event will also feature live entertainment and interactive activities, and, if you’re lucky, the chance to see an animal artist or two! 2 Hippo Way. 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org.