Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

I absolutely love this pool float—but I’ll never buy another one

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We’ve weathered quite a storm this last year (COVID, I’m looking at you), so when I saw a way to lounge on a rainbow, I was all in. Enter the Funboy Rainbow...

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pool Float#Reviewed#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ApparelThrillist

Why I Love it: Cotopaxi

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. The first thing I got from Cotopaxi was in 2015. It...
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
LotteryPosted by
Amomama

My Husband Traded Our Family for 10 Million Dollars and Got Taught a Lesson - Story of the Day

My husband changed after winning ten million dollars on the lottery and asked for a divorce. But in the end, I got more than I ever hoped for, and he was ruined. Allan and I had been married for almost ten years. We had our ups and downs, but everything was great for the most part. We weren’t wealthy, but both had stable jobs that paid the bills, and we could save enough for rainy days.
Home & Gardenhunker.com

Why Do People Put Foil on Their Windows?

Ever drive down the road and spot a house with tin foil covering its windows? While the shiny silver panes might look a little unusual, there are actually a few very good reasons they exist — putting tin foil (also known as aluminum foil) in your windows keeps your house cooler, darker, and more private. Perfect for a sweltering summer.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead shares emotional family news

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead brought his fans to tears this week after he documented his emotional reunion with his children after nearly a year apart. The Wheeler Dealers star finally made it back home to the UK after travel restrictions amid the pandemic forced him to stay in America for the past 12 months. The last time Ant saw his children in person was in late summer 2020.
Weight Loss957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband lost a lot of weight and he’s letting it all go to his head.”

Hi, good morning. I’m writing in today to ask for advice. My husband has recently lost a lot of weight and he is looking amazing, he is the best version of himself! We are both 31 years old and have been together for almost 10 years. Well my husband was always a big guy for as long as I can remember. When we 1st started dating people thought it wasn’t going to last. They would say we make an odd couple. Then we got married and those same people would ask me what I saw in him, and that I could do a lot better. His physical appearance never bothered me. I fell in love with every bit of him despite of all the negative comments. He’s always been self conscious about his appearance. I have reassured him that he’s perfect just the way he is, but I agreed to support him, if going through weight loss surgery would make him feel better about himself. Fast forward it’s been a over a year and he is definitely feeling himself. A little too much. He’s picked up a cocky attitude when we are out in public. Confidence is sexy, cockyness is not. Not only that but he’s been spending a lot on his physical appearance clothing/shoes/hair cuts twice a week etc. I love that he’s feeling and looking great but I don’t like his new attitude. He also makes joking but somewhat hurtful comments like “Now I’m the hot one in the relationship” or “Girls were checking me out while I was pumping gas, you better watch out.” “You’re just jealous because I’m getting attention.” In reality he doesn’t know how to handle the attention, and I’m afraid to lose the person who I first fell in love with. How do I tell him to tone it down because he’s turning into a jerk, and instead of helping our relationship it’s hurting it! He still seems to be bitter about how he was treated when he was fat, compared to how he’s treated now, and he takes it out on me when I was the one who loved him then and now. I was so happy with my gordito. 🙁 (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother DELETES 14-year-old influencer daughter's social media account with 1.7 MILLION followers because 'it's not healthy' to judge yourself on 'online feedback'

The mother of a 14-year-old influencer in Brazil has taken a drastic step and deleted her daughter's social media accounts after describing TikTok and Instagram as 'unhealthy'. Mother Fernanda Rocha Kanner said she did not want her daughter Valentina judging herself on 'online feedback'. Valentina, known online as Nina Rios,...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘It’s a boy.’ I grabbed my husband’s hand and cried.’: Woman in her 30s told ‘You’ll probably never have children naturally,’ adopts son, ‘I love him with all my heart’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Everything happens for a reason. I remember various occasions where I have said this to myself or others years before I confronted infertility. I have always been able to find a way to look on the bright side, and ‘everything happens for a reason’ was a go-to for me. But I don’t think I ever really knew what that meant until recently.
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
DrinksPosted by
The Kitchn

I’m a Certified Wine Expert and This Is the Only Bottle I’ll Buy at the Grocery Store

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If I’m going to grab a bottle of wine at the grocery store this summer, it’s going to be white and refreshing. More specifically, it’s going to be this crisp, classic Cave de Pomerols H.B. Picpoul de Pinet. I love that it’s an easy-to-find wine that I can pick up while I do my grocery shopping for the week. It’s also reasonably priced (usually just $10 to $13), so I can keep my spending in check. And it’s just as good as anything I’d find in my local wine shop.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Lil Scrappy Shares Cute Snaps of Daughter Xylo Wearing Pink & White Ruffled Outfit for Her 1st Birthday

In honor of his daughter Xylo's first birthday, acclaimed rapper Lil Scrappy took to his social media account to share cute pictures of the baby girl along with a sweet note. Lil Scrappy has established a solid reputation and a devoted following within the Atlanta hip hop community as well as throughout the Southeastern United States since releasing various mixtapes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy