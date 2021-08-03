Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press, AP
kdow.biz
 2 days ago

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Monday. And the dollar is trading at 19.90 Mexican pesos, down from late Monday.

kdow.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Dollar#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Dollar swings with yields in markets nervous ahead of jobs data

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered quickly from a fall on Wednesday when comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official appeared to suggest that the central bank may reduce support for the improving economy more quickly than widely thought. The official's bullish comments on the U.S....
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Dollar rebound holds as yields steady ahead of jobs data

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar held gains on Wednesday after a quick recovery from an earlier fall as markets chose to focus on a suggestion from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official that the central bank may reduce support for the improving economy more quickly than widely thought.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Clarida sends US dollar higher

US dollar rebounds on Clarida’s hawkish comments. The US dollar reversed intra-day losses to finish the day higher after the Clarida comments signalling a timetable for Federal Reserve tapering and eventual rate hikes starting in 2023. The dollar index rose 0.23% to 92.28, edging higher to 92.31 in Asia. The index remains in a broader 91.50 to 92.60 range, and I await a break of either side to signal the US dollar’s next medium-term move. That said, a disappointingly low Non-Farm Payrolls print tomorrow should see structural support at 91.50 tested by early next week.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Sun

Time To Reverse the Curse Over the Dollar

Journalism thrives on simple narratives and round numbers. So I must note that what President Nixon ended 50 years ago was not the international gold standard, which persisted despite interruptions for more than two millennia to 1914, but its complicated parody: the gold-exchange standard, established 99, not 50, years ago by a 1922 agreement at Genoa.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on dollar strength, Fed official's rate comment

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday after the dollar firmed and remarks from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official signalled the possibility of bringing forward policy tightening. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,810.50 per ounce by 0110 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1%...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher ahead of jobs report

BOSTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and oil prices rebounded sharply on Thursday as unemployment claims declined and the trade deficit widened - positive economic data in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and signals of declining Federal Reserve stimulus. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar rallies

The dollar index had another sideways overnight session, finishing unchanged at 92.07, before edging lower to 92.02 in Asia in directionless trading. The dollar index remains mid-point between its breakout at 92.60 and structural support at 91.50, also home to its 100-day moving average. A break of either 91.50 or 92.60 will signal the dollar’s next directional move.
Business101 WIXX

Dollar firms as Fed members talk of tightening

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The dollar was poised to push higher on Thursday as hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve led markets to bring forward the likely timing of a policy tightening there, while action in Europe and Japan remain distant prospects. The euro was down at $1.1837, having recoiled...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Mixed data, mixed day

MIXED DATA, MIXED DAY (1605 EDT/2005 GMT) Major averages ended the session mixed on Wednesday,. following conflicting signals on the economy that showed a hot. services sector, but a labor market that continues to struggle. to find workers. The Institute for Supply Management survey on Wednesday. jumped to a record...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Dollar ends mixed ahead of U.S. payroll report

The greenback eased slightly and traded mixed against majority of its peers on Monday as investors are on caution ahead of Friday's release of U.S. jobs report. Reuters reported U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July, though the pace slowed for the second straight month as spending rotates back to services from goods and shortages of raw materials persist. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to 59.5 last month, the lowest reading since January, from 60.6 in June.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-FOREX-Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves

(Updates prices) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.05 in the afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and stocks lost momentum after a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.18% on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was up less than 0.1% on the day at $1.187. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7363. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:17PM (1917 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0500 92.1080 -0.05% 2.299% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1872 $1.1867 +0.04% -2.83% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2800 109.6900 -0.38% +5.76% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.72 130.15 -0.33% +2.21% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9052 0.9051 -0.01% +2.29% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3889 $1.3896 -0.03% +1.68% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2507 1.2468 +0.34% -1.76% +1.2515 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0747 1.0741 +0.06% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8546 0.8534 +0.14% -4.38% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.02% -2.87% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4833 10.4576 +0.25% +0.16% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5945 8.5847 -0.02% +4.86% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.2033 10.2053 -0.02% +1.26% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis, Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler, William Maclean)
Currenciesactionforex.com

Sterling Firm, Dollar Mixed, as Focus Turns to FOMC

Asian markets continue to trade in risk averse mode today but selling has somewhat decelerated. Commodity currencies remain the weakest ones for the weak on risk-off sentiment, while Aussie is ignoring stronger than expected inflation reading. Yen and Swiss Franc are both strong, but they were outshone by Sterling. The Pound is supported by IMF’s forecast upgrade on UK. Meanwhile, Dollar and Euro are mixed as focus now turns to FOMC meeting, which is unlikely to reveal something new at this stage.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar ends flat on profit taking after mixed U.S. data

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of month end from usd's recent rise and on caution ahead of next week's FOMC rate decision. Reuters reported U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Markets mixed as macro fears compete with earnings gold

BOSTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Stocks, Treasuries and other major markets were mixed on Wednesday after July data showed that U.S. jobs growth slowed but demand for services increased, all as Federal Reserve officials signaled a likely pullback in market support. After powering to a record high on Tuesday from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy