Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Big Purple Flower

By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Where the hell did you just come from? I was just standing at a streetcar stop when all of a sudden a huge purple flower fell from above just grazing the tip of my nose as it fell to the ground. I looked up and there was nothing but thick hanging branches fully 'bloomed' with green leaves. No flowers in sight. Did someone somehow throw it at me? Doesn't seem physically possible giving the circumstances... What the hell is going on? I'm so confused.

www.portlandmercury.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
City
Green, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Grazing#The Portland Mercury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
Gardeningmarioncoherald.com

The Tiarella Flower

There are many flowers requiring full sun, but most of us have shaded spots where we would like to plant something, anything. The Tiarella flower, known as the pink skyrocket or pink skyrocket foamflower, might be just the thing. Nurseries probably won’t have it, but you can order seeds. Just Google Tiarella, and you’ll find numerous seed sources.
GardeningOdessa American

MASTER GARDENERS: Alluring evergreen sports fragrant pink, purple flowers

Gray Creeping Germander, Teucrium aroanium, blooms with fragrant pink to purple flowers in summer. The plant is an excellent small scale evergreen groundcover for sunny sites in well-drained soil. Water regularly during the first planting season but once established this groundcover requires little water. It stays low to the ground,...
Gardeningalaskareporter.com

On the Trails: The making of a flower

Animal-pollinated plants typically make a flower to attract visiting animals. A straight-forward example is a salmonberry flower, familiar to all of us. There’s a circlet of pink petals surrounding a yellowish center composes of male (stamens) and female (pistils) parts. In other cases, Mother Nature has designed a more complex arrangement of colorful petals, as in lupines or orchids.
GardeningGettysburg Times

Stop and smell the familiar flowers

Each week, usually by Tuesday, I’m trying to figure out what I’m going to do the upcoming weekend. I like to plan ahead because it gives me something to look forward to. One or two days off of either mowing my yard (which I do find relaxing) or planning something with family or friends.
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Flicks Among the Flowers 2021

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Junior Board. (Rain date: Wednesday, August 4 | Watch social media for updates!) Film will start at dusk (approximately 7:45–8 p.m.) Formal Garden in front of Conservatory. Free Admission ($5 suggested donation) Bring a blanket or low-profile lawn chair, and find a...
Animalsshorelineareanews.com

Flowers: Dahlia turning to the sun

One of my dahlias smiling Sunday evening as I turned from the smoky sound. Once again sending thanks to Dr. John (John Hibbs, aka Dr. Dahlia) for highlighting Dahlias in Shoreline and for his amazing support for the Shoreline Senior Center. --Jan Hansen.
Gardeningthevailvoice.com

Harvesting Purple Basil

August is the time of year when we usually have lots and lots of herbs in our garden. Basils, parsley, thyme, mint, marjoram, and many other herbs are going strong and they taste and smell so good. You can harvest your herbs anytime the plant has enough leaves to share...
GardeningUniversity of Florida

A cool flowering plant for hot summers

The “summer snapdragon”, better known as Angelonia, is a great summer flower that grows from one to three feet tall and produces almost one-inch wide white, blue and white, and pink flowers arranged on narrow, eight-inch spikes. While true snapdragons grow best in our cooler winter weather, Angelonia is the real deal – a warm-weather, drought-tolerant plant that does well in the landscape, in containers, and as a cut flower. Angelonia are especially nice when used on the edge of a border. Available in many garden centers, Angelonia is a good bedding plant to use at this time of year.
Lifestylehallmarkchannel.com

How to Pack and Transport Flowers

Evenly space the arrangements in a box and sperate them with stuffing material. Use earthquake glue in the bottom of the box for extra support. When you are done packing the vases, shake the box and if the arrangements wiggle like jello, add some more stuffing material. Cut Out Technique.
Lifestyleflytyer.com

Purple: The King of Colors

Known as the color of royalty, purple is also an important color for tying fish-catching flies. Our authors share a fly box full of their favorite patterns. THE NUMBER OF SMARTLY DRESSED TROUT FLIES FLAUNTING PURPLE IS ALWAYS INCREASING. It is not an epic change, but rather an incremental procession of purple hues migrating across the pattern palette. This trend is possible because of the evolution in fly tying materials; there is an unabated creep of purple tinsel, dubbing, beads, foam, herls, hairs, and hackles claiming retail space. Purple is “happening” to the fly tying world.
Grafton, WIozaukeepress.com

A farm bathed in purple

It’s no surprise to see a small farm stand at the corner of Lakeshore Road and Stonecroft Drive in the Town of Grafton — after all, this is rural land — but what catches the eyes of drivers is the sign spelling out “lavender” in a light shade of purple.
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

Purple Hibiscus

Fifteen-year-old Kambili and her older brother Jaja lead a privileged life in Enugu, Nigeria. They live in a beautiful house, with a caring family, and attend an exclusive missionary school. They’re completely shielded from the troubles of the world. Yet, as Kambili reveals in her tender-voiced account, things are less perfect than they appear. Although her Papa is generous and well respected, he is fanatically religious and tyrannical at home—a home that is silent and suffocating.
Schuylkill County, PATimes News

It’s in your nature: Purple martins

Fairly common nesters in the Times News coverage area are a large swallow species, the purple martins. Purple martin males are an iridescent blue/black color, often appearing to be a glossy black. The females and immatures are grayer with only a hint of blue. Martin cousins, the barn, cliff, tree and rough-winged swallows, are sleeker in body shape.
HobbiesPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Game Warden Asks Man to Go Fishing with Him, Then Regrets It

A game warden at work was experiencing one of the most boring days of his life. He was so bored that he wished he was at a party or a place with a more bubbly atmosphere. While he sat at his work post looking absent-mindedly at the sea ahead, an old man rowed past him. The game warden immediately jolted himself and called out to the older man.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Texas StatePosted by
105.1 The Block

LOOK: Texas Bride Spits Fire Hot 16 at Her Own Wedding

What's the most outrageous this you've seen at a wedding reception? This video might take the cake, in a good way because sis showed out!. As I'm scrolling on Twitter, I came across a video of a bride holding a microphone at her wedding reception. I have to admit, as a wedding DJ I was thinking, "Uh oh. What went wrong?" I've been the wedding DJ at so many ceremonies and receptions and usually when the Bride or Groom are holding the mic as I saw, it meant something went wrong.
Astronomycreators.com

Lion Vibes at a High

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you don't have the patience to sit through the lecture or read the book, dive in and learn by doing. Mistakes make the best teachers anyway! Their lessons are relevant by nature, brief, thorough and acute. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There is certainly a mystical...
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Purple Reign: The Allure of Purple Dry-Fly Patterns for Trout

A fascinating look at why trout like the color purple, and why you should have some in your fly box. The ribbon of blue water wound down out of a steep mountain range. Easy to cross or wade in almost any of its reaches and emerging from a deep gorge, this river held trout—rainbows and browns—that were seldom fished over. The river was new to me, but the trout were as old as time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy