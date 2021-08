(Renville MN-) The Renville Community Center has been renovated and the city is putting on a grand re-opening celebration Saturday. In conjunction, they will be putting on a Live Well-Be Well Community Health Fair. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Things kick off with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m, and afterward there will be a variety of family-friendly activities, health vendors, speakers and tours of the new police department, genealogy room and other community spaces.