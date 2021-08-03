Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

ArtWalk celebrates 16 years of bringing fine art to San Diego

Posted by 
CBS 8
CBS 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXTRL_0bGfuz9400

On Saturday, August 7th, ArtWalk at Liberty Station is celebrating 16 years of bringing fine art to San Diego. And CBS 8 is a proud partner!

Located in Ingram Plaza at Liberty Station, this free Festival features more than 150 artists showing and selling their artwork, including paintings, photography, glass and ceramic, jewelry and sculpture.

ArtWalks mission is to make owning original art accessible to everyone in our Community. Visit artwalksandiego.org/libertystation .

Need plans on August 7th or 8th? Stop by the 16th annual ArtWalk at Liberty Station! We're celebrating the return of...

Posted by ArtWalk San Diego on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Comments / 0

CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Art#Photography#Artwalk San Diego#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy