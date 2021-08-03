ArtWalk celebrates 16 years of bringing fine art to San Diego
On Saturday, August 7th, ArtWalk at Liberty Station is celebrating 16 years of bringing fine art to San Diego. And CBS 8 is a proud partner!
Located in Ingram Plaza at Liberty Station, this free Festival features more than 150 artists showing and selling their artwork, including paintings, photography, glass and ceramic, jewelry and sculpture.
ArtWalks mission is to make owning original art accessible to everyone in our Community. Visit artwalksandiego.org/libertystation .
Need plans on August 7th or 8th? Stop by the 16th annual ArtWalk at Liberty Station! We're celebrating the return of...Posted by ArtWalk San Diego on Thursday, July 22, 2021
