One man killed in Hampton crash, another seriously injured

One person was killed in a crash, and another was seriously injured, in Hampton when a car flipped over.

The Hampton Police Division tweeted a photo of the car, upside down and off the roadway.

Officials said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of LaSalle Avenue and Settlers Landing Road.

A 50-year-old man and 54-year-old man were trapped in the vehicle when officers arrived.

Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the 50-year-old, identified as Lionel A. Toliver of Newport News, later died from his injuries.

Police said initial investigation showed the car was traveling fast when the driver lost control and hit a curb. The vehicle went into a dry ravine and flipped over. No other vehicles were involved.

The accident was still affecting traffic in the area at 6:30 a.m., with one lane closed for first responders.