S&P 500 notches 42nd record closing high of 2021 as corporate earnings overshadow spread of delta variant

By Mark Decambre
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
U.S. stocks finished solidly higher Tuesday, and the S&P 500 notched another record, as investors assessed corporate earnings reports and grappled with concerns over how the global economy will withstand the delta variant of the coronavirus as well as Chinese regulatory action against technology stocks. The S&P 500 closed 36 points, or 0.8%, higher at about 4,423, besting the broad-market index's July 26th record at 4,222.30. That marked the 42nd record high of 2021 for the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed nearly 280 points, or 0.8%, higher at 35,117, while the Nasdaq Composite Index finished 0.6% higher at 14,761, on a preliminary basis.

