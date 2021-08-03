Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

14-hour blues festival being held in the Old Market this weekend

By Matt Ryan
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005kHa_0bGfuMA500

If you love blues music, you might be interested in tickets to the "In The Market For Blues” Festival which is scheduled for 14 hours at 14 locations in the Old Market this Saturday.

The event will feature a slew of local and regional artists and will be headlined by Serbian-born blues artist Ana Popovic.

Omaha’s own Hector Anchondo is a co-founder of the festival and will perform as well.

For tickets and more information, visit this link. .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
Omaha, NE
Entertainment
City
Omaha, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Music#Apps#Serbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EconomyPosted by
KMTV 3 News Now

Pitch Black: House of Bah

The Midlands African Chamber's Pitch Black competition is now down to five finalists. One is Chef Jamil Bah-Traore whose catering company features upscale African cuisine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy