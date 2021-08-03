Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Elderly Tulsa couple warning buyers about used cars, warranty rules

By Pete Knutson
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Mn09_0bGfuKOd00

It could happen to any of us buying a used car: We get it checked out and it looks like everything is good, only to have the vehicle break down shortly after purchase.

An elderly Tulsa couple got an after-market warranty to cover this kind of predicament, but they quickly found out the warranty, and the law didn’t protect them.

For more than a couple of decades, the Minihans drove the same car, until it just wore out and broke down, taking a one-way trip to the salvage yard and stranding them at home.

"Here we sit, day after day," Emilia Minihan says.

Emilia and Richard finally found a new car a 2009 Suzuki which they bought from a used car lot, along with an extended warranty.

"I was so excited," Emilia says.

"Oh God, we can go somewhere, but that didn't last, didn't last."

Less than two months later the car overheated.

They had it towed to an authorized mechanic as the warranty company required. After a pressure test, the mechanic diagnosed a blown head gasket, which would be covered, but the warranty company first wanted to confirm it visibly.

The mechanic who inspected the vehicle, J.J. Dickerson says, "[The warranty company) said we need to get authorization from the customer to actually tear it down and prove that's what is going on."

What the mechanic found, threw a huge wrench into getting the warranty company to pay for the repair.

"We looked down on the block and there was previous damage a crack from cylinder 1 to cylinder 4, that tried to be repaired with epoxy, and they sold it at a car lot," Dickerson says.

The warranty company considered the pre-existing damage, and denied the claim, not paying the $950 for the work the shop had already done to tear down the engine as they had required.

After hearing the news, Emilia broke down.

"It's just not fair, I paid my payments," she says of the devastating blow for an elderly couple on a fixed income.

"To fix it it's $6,000. I'm on disability, he's on social security, we can't afford to fix it."

They even had to borrow the $1,500 down payment needed to get a 3-year loan. And more bad news came when they called the used car dealer.

"They said they want nothing to do with it -- it's not their problem."

The Minihans say that leaves them with no transportation, no money for repairs, and no money for another vehicle.

"It's like no one will accept responsibility," Emilia says.

Making it even worse, Emilia says she suffers from diabetes and macular degeneration in one eye, and possibly a blood clot behind it. And Richard suffers from emphysema.

All they can do now, they say, is pray and plead.

"Please do the right thing, you've got two senior citizens that have health problems, that can't go to the doctor, can't go to the grocery store. We're not looking for a handout, we just want someone to do the right thing."

Legally, it appears the warranty company and the used car lot aren't responsible for the repair, since state law says used cars are sold as-is and previous damage is never covered under a warranty.

We got in touch with the Oklahoma Insurance Department and the Used Motor Vehicle Commission. They still suggest the Minihans file complaints with them, just to make sure no laws or regulations were violated.

For now, Emilia and Richard just want to warn others so what happened to them, doesn't devastate someone else.

Experts recommend buyers have a used car checked out by a trusted mechanic before buying it -- but in this case, not even that would have likely picked up the damage hidden inside the engine.

Anyone who wants to file a complaint about a warranty or used vehicle can use the Oklahoma Insurance Department to complain about a warranty or the Used Motor Vehicle Commission to complain about a used car.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

  • 918-748-1502
  • problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 6

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Elderly People#Minihans#Suzuki#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsSeattle Times

Extended warranties for cars are ‘fraught with peril for consumers’

Nat Pope has spent much of his academic career studying extended car warranties, such as those seen on television and pushed in robocalls promising to pay for costly repairs. But here’s what he still doesn’t know: Who can help if there’s a problem with the warranty?. “I wouldn’t even know...
Port Charlotte, FLyoursun.com

LETTER: Buyers questioned 'required' warranty

I am writing this letter to make everyone aware of the scam I experienced at a local car dealership in Port Charlotte. My husband went there to trade his truck in on a pre-certified vehicle. He brought the papers home for me to look over. I questioned an amount added...
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Ask SAM: Should I buy a third party warranty for my car?

Q: What can you tell me about those car warranties that I keep getting calls about?. Answer: SAM is guessing you’ve gotten calls saying your car warranty has expired and that you need to call a number immediately to sign up to protect your car. Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for...
Sun City, AZsantanvalley.com

Look for flood damage when buying a used car, ADOT warns

ADOT is warning used car buyers to be aware of scammers trying to sell cars with flood damage after the monsoon. Doug Pacey, an ADOT spokesperson, says the damage is not always visible or obvious and suggests using the "sniff" test. "It sounds silly to say, but when you're in...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

7 Types of New Car Warranties

Your car is one of your most valuable possessions. But unfortunately, vehicles break down, and that happens more often as they age, making maintenance costs rise. That’s when a car warranty comes in handy. Basically, a warranty is an automobile repair contract that limits the owner’s financial risk for a certain period.
Phoenix, AZmyheraldreview.com

Homebuilders responsible for quality houses despite warranty, court rules

PHOENIX — Home builders can’t escape their legal responsibility to create “habitable” houses by instead giving buyers a different kind of warranty, the state Court of Appeals has ruled. In a new ruling, the judges acknowledged Tina Zambrano signed an agreement with Scott Homes Development Co. which provided for a...
CarsPosted by
Best Life

This Popular Car Is Being Discontinued

Similar to fashion or music, the types of cars we drive can become symbolic of an era, with certain vehicles even rising in popularity to become iconic emblems of life on the road. But in the same way, they can also fall victim to changes in customer demand, bad business decisions, or a simple decline in popularity. In the latest example of this industry shift, one major car manufacturer says that a popular model from its lineup will be discontinued in the coming months. Read on to see which iconic vehicle has reached the end of the road.
Carsthreatpost.com

‘I’m Calling About Your Car Warranty’, aka PII Hijinx

LAS VEGAS – When you sign up on a new website, where does that information go? Some researchers decided to find out. On Wednesday, they released their preliminary information at a Black Hat USA 2021 session called Use and Abuse of Personal Information. Researchers created 300 fake identities, signing them...
CarsReal Simple

How to Buy the Best Car Warranty for You

When it comes to car warranties, you have to go into the purchasing process well informed to ensure you get the best warranty for you (and for your bank account). Here's what you need to know. Car repairs are expensive, and 61 percent of Americans simply can't handle a $1,000...
Carsaudacy.com

How to cut back on "car warranty" robocalls

"We'd like to speak with you about your car's warranty." It's such a common robocall, it's become a punchline. Ever wonder why these calls keep coming in despite being on the national do-not-call registry? There’s a simple answer. Scammers don’t obey the law. The best response to a robocall is...
Carswnbjtv.com

New and used car shortage

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ)- Covid-19 has caused many shortages in the last year, but one continues to remain an issue, the shortage of new and used cars. The shortage is part of the aftermath of factories shutting down last year. Modern cars rely on these tiny computer chips to power just about everything, but automakers can’t get enough these days to supply all of their new vehicle demands, leaving some to slow or cancel production of certain models. The strain on new car production has also impacted and driven up used car sales.
Jobstorquenews.com

Fast Lube Type Service Center Warning for New and Used Cars

Here’s an important real-life video of what can happen to you and your car when you take your relatively new or used vehicle to one of those fast lube-type service centers. I get it. We are all busy. Too busy in fact to be bothered with doing a lot of the little things in life that we sometimes hire out because it’s simple, it’s inexpensive, and saves us one of our most important and uncertain commodities of life---our time. A good example are those chain service centers specializing in changing the oil and filter in your new or used car that we pass by on our way home from work.
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

Elder Care: Warning signs of reduced driving safety

According to AAA, a typical driver makes 20 decisions per mile and has less than half of a second to respond to changes in the road. These factors can be challenging for the most competent drivers. However, when a driver’s thinking skills are a little slower, or their physical response is delayed due to changes in health and functioning, this driver may be courting disaster.
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Connecticut Families Warn Drivers About Runaway Car Dangers

Connecticut Families Warn Drivers About Runaway Car Dangers. In 2017, Gabrielle Thorp of Norwalk died when she was pinned between two vehicles. A few months later, Kathleen Hofer was run over in the driveway of her son’s New Canaan home. In both cases, the victims’ families believe the cars rolled...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Do You Need A Cadillac Extended Warranty? (2021 Review)

If you own a Cadillac, you have the cream of the crop from General Motors. While your luxury vehicle may look sleek, repairs tend to be expensive – which is where a Cadillac extended warranty can come in handy. But do you need an extended car warranty, or do you have enough coverage as it is?
Carstorquenews.com

New Car MSRP Window Sticker Scam Car Buyers Need to Understand

Looking at buying a new car and want to go over the MSRP window stickers before talking to a car salesperson? Chances are good that’s just exactly what a predatory salesperson wants you to do. Here’s a car window MSRP sticker scam that car buyers need to understand that could be tricking the unsuspecting buyer regarding the actual value of a new car.

Comments / 6

Community Policy