Janicza Bravo: ‘Zola’
This week on The Treatment, Elvis welcomes director Janicza Bravo, whose newest film is the feature “Zola” based in part on an infamous twitter thread from 2015. Bravo’s other films include “Lemon” and the short “Man Rots from the Head.” Bravo tells The Treatment one of her inspirations for “Zola” was a centuries old triptych she discovered while living abroad. She says her theater background was an asset in blocking the film and using the camera like the audience of a play. And Bravo says a key scene that pulls much of the film’s themes together was actually unintentionally out of focus.www.kcrw.com
