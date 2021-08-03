Cancel
Florida State

FLORIDA LOGS 51,000 COVID CASES OVER THREE DAYS

By STAFF REPORT
Staggering Number As Florida COVID-19 Situation Continues To Deteriorate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfvhG_0bGftQPY00
New COVID-19 Cases In Florida, courtesy CDC on August 3, 2021.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The CDC just replaced two days of “zero” Florida COVID-19 cases with staggering data. The state recorded 16,998 new COVID-19 cases on July 31st, 16,998 new cases on August 1st, and 17,001 cases on August 2nd.

While all three numbers are awfully close, raising questions about the actual daily counts, this much is clear: Florida recorded at least 51,073 new COVID-19 cases over just 3 days. That’s an average of 17,024 cases a day.

The positivity remains at roughly 19 percent. The death count, according to the CDC, rose by 100 over three days.

In Palm Beach County, the CDC reports that 5,958 case have been logged over the seven days (through Monday) with a positivity rate of 19.59 percent. At least 757 people have been admitted to Palm Beach County hospitals for COVID-19 over the past seven days. Of all ICU beds in the county, 27.53 percent are being used by COVID-19 patients.

The latest data comes just one week before schools in Palm Beach County open for the 2021-2022 school year.

The article FLORIDA LOGS 51,000 COVID CASES OVER THREE DAYS appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

