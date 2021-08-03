Cancel
Kearney, MO

Kearney Woman hurt in Rear-Ending Accident

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kearney woman was left with minor injuries after her vehicle was rear-ended on I-35 Monday evening. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 80-year-old Kearney resident Judith A. Townsend was driving a 2020 Ford on I-356 at mile-marker 19 at 5:16 P.M. Monday when she slowed for traffic congestion. As she did her vehicle was struck from behind by a 2015 Volkswagen driven by 23-year-old Rayville resident Gideon L. Paige.

