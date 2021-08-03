Allen Police Officer Forced To Shoot Aggressive Pit Bull

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Allen Police Officer shot an aggressive pit bull after it charged him Monday evening, in the 700 block of Leading Lane Dr.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. on August 2 after one adult and a child were bitten by two pit bulls. Officers found the two pit bulls near the victims’ home and did everything they could to keep the dogs’ attention focused on them and not the bystanders that began to gather. One officer, with the use of a catch pole, attempted several times to secure the dogs in his patrol unit, until Animal Control Officers could arrive. During one of the officer’s attempts, the pit bulls charged him, and he was forced to shoot one of them. After the shot, the dogs ran away and were found a short time later. The pit bull that was shot was taken to a local animal hospital, and the other was found deceased due to causes unrelated to the gunshot. No officers were injured during this incident.

The Allen Police Department is seeking the community’s help in preventing incidents like these. They are asking residents that own animals and/or pets to check their fences or enclosures to ensure that there is no damage that would allow them to get out. They would also like to remind residents to use a leash, as required by City Ordinance, when walking or exercising their pets in public. If anyone has any questions regarding pets/animals or the City Ordinances regarding pets/animals they can contact Animal Services, during business hours, at 214.509.4378 or Allen Police Department, after hours, at 214.509.4200.