Pocketbook’s 9.7 inch InkPad Lite eReader coming this fall (likely for under $300)

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon stopped selling Kindle eReaders with 9.7 inch displays years ago, instead focusing on the 6 inch Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite and 7 inch Kindle Oasis. But while Amazon dominates the eReader space, there are other companies continue to produce eReaders in a range of sizes. And one of those companies is bringing back the 9.7 inch screen size with its next model. The new PocketBook InkPad Lite is coming this fall for $299 in the US, or around €259 in Europe.

