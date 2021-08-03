Pocketbook’s 9.7 inch InkPad Lite eReader coming this fall (likely for under $300)

On Amazon, Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB is offered for $1,099.99. You’ll save $199 on a product that regularly sells for $1,299, a savings of $199, with today’s deal matching the all-time low recorded just twice before. With the start of the autumn semester just around the corner and the back-to-school season well started, now is a fantastic time to try out Apple Silicon with the latest MacBook Pro at its lowest price yet. With the new M1 CPU under the hood, you can expect 17 hours of battery life and a 13-inch Retina display. Its two Thunderbolt ports operate in unison with Wi-Fi 6 to deliver lightning-fast connectivity whether you’re at home or on the move.