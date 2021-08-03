Friends, Partners, And Dietary Similarity
It is often said that “birds of a feather flock together,” meaning that people tend to form personal relationships with others who are similar to them in important life aspects, which is also known more officially as the “similarity-attraction effect.” Although this effect has been researched for many years, few have examined the extent to which similarities of dietary habits can influence interpersonal attraction and the formation of relationships.faunalytics.org
