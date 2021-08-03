Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Friends, Partners, And Dietary Similarity

By Andrea-Caroline Metelmann
faunalytics.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is often said that “birds of a feather flock together,” meaning that people tend to form personal relationships with others who are similar to them in important life aspects, which is also known more officially as the “similarity-attraction effect.” Although this effect has been researched for many years, few have examined the extent to which similarities of dietary habits can influence interpersonal attraction and the formation of relationships.

faunalytics.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Similarity#Birds Of A Feather#Friends Partners#Poles#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
Related
Nutritionwylr.net

Dietary guidelines suggest beef in youth diets

The recently released 2020-25 Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggests incorporating beef into infant and toddler diets at a younger age. This presents an exciting achievement for the U.S. beef industry. The effort was brought forward by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Women Infants and Children’s Program and the Dietary...
Lexington, KYfranchising.com

Fazoli’s Meets the Dietary Needs of its Guests with New Partner - CertiStar™

QSR Italian chain teams up with CertiStar to provide interactive menu that effectively protects guests with food allergies. July 23, 2021 // Franchising.com // LEXINGTON, Ky. - As a renowned brand that’s committed to creating a menu that offers something for everyone, Fazoli’s is making it easier than ever for all guests to easily and confidently select the right craveable Italian dish with the help of its new partner - CertiStar™.
U.S. Politicsbakingbusiness.com

FIRST pulls back curtain on Dietary Guidelines process

KANSAS CITY — The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are the cornerstone of federal nutrition programs and policies, providing food-based recommendations to help lower the risk of diet-related chronic diseases and promote overall health. And every five years, the federal government publishes a new set of guidelines, based on a preponderance...
nutritionaloutlook.com

Vous Vitamin’s dietary supplement addresses altitude sickness

Its Mountain Rescue–Altitude Sickness Vitamin Blend combines ingredients like B vitamins and potassium that the company says help aid against dehydration and electrolyte depletion experienced at high altitudes. Personalized-nutrition brand Vous Vitamin now offers a dietary supplement the company says addresses the effects of altitude sickness. Its Mountain Rescue–Altitude Sickness...
Food SafetyGreenBiz

Dietary shifts must be part of 'game-changing' food systems solutions

Last week, at the pre-summit of the United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) in Rome, 500 in-person and 20,000 virtual delegates gathered to outline a pathway toward healthier, more sustainable and equitable food systems. It was an impressive lineup of speakers, ideas and initiatives that demonstrated the power the summit has in uniting global decision-makers around a shared food systems agenda.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Fit and healthy former bodybuilder, 42, dies from Covid-19 in hospital after refusing the vaccine

A health-conscious former body builder, 42, died from Covid-19 after refusing to get the vaccine because he thought he would only suffer from a “mild illness”. John Eyers had enjoyed a climbing trip in the Welsh mountains before testing positive for the virus four weeks ago. He passed away last week attached to a ventilator in hospital, leaving his family devastated.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
HealthKevinMD.com

You are not “asleep” under anesthesia

“You will be asleep for your surgery,” anesthesiologists often reassure their patients. Just before the start of anesthesia, a patient may hear the nurse saying, “Think of a nice dream as you go off to sleep.”. While these statements are intended to soothe patients during a stressful time, they gloss...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Grocery & SupermaketAllrecipes.com

How Similar Are You to Walmart's 'Typical' Shopper?

Walmart operates 5,000 locations across the U.S., with 3,500 of those being their oversized Supercenters. That means about 220 million customers are coming through their sliding doors each week and beep-beep-beeping their way to $555 billion in sales every year. As the largest retailer in the world, Walmart has a pretty good idea of what shoppers want — and what shoppers look like.

Comments / 0

Community Policy