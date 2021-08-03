Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

Nominations for 'Tallahassee Awards' are now open

Tallahassee mayor John Dailey announced Tuesday the City is now accepting nominations for The Tallahassee Awards.

Dailey said the Awards are an opportunity to celebrate community members who make a difference, "#TallahasseeProud."

Make nominations by clicking here by August 31. Recipients will be announced and recognized in September.

Tallahassee is an award-winning community where we celebrate our many achievements.

With recognitions including All-America City and Southern Living’s Best Cities in the South, we are known to set the standard to which other communities aspire.

Tallahassee’s collective accomplishments are possible because of the significant contributions being made every day by individual citizens and groups who help make Tallahassee the unique and wonderful place that we proudly call home.

One of my greatest joys as Mayor is hearing amazing stories every day of people serving others and working to leave our community better than they found it. To celebrate these community members who make a difference, I am pleased to announce The Tallahassee Awards!

But I need your help and I want to hear from you. Who do you know that deserves to be recognized for their efforts to make Tallahassee the Best City Ever?

I can't wait to learn more about who makes you #TallahasseeProud!

Mayor John E. Dailey

ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

