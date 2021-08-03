Cancel
Lebanon, NH

NH’s Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations For All Employees

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

LEBANON, N.H. (CBS) — All Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health employees are now required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of September.

D-HH officials announced Tuesday that its roughly 13,000 employees will be required by September 30 to submit documentation that they are fully vaccinated, or obtain an approved medical or religious exemption through an established process.

All employees, including those who work remotely or on a part-time basis, will be required to get the shots.

Facilities under the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health network include the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, and several others in New Hampshire and Vermont.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health CEO and President Joanne M. Conroy says over 80 percent of its employees are fully vaccinated.

“While the great majority of our employees have been vaccinated, some of our colleagues remain unvaccinated. We take very seriously our obligation to protect the health and well-being of our patients and their families, our community and one another,” shared Conray in a town hall video for employees. “As New Hampshire’s largest provider of health care and the state’s largest private employer, we must lead by example in the arena of public health.”

