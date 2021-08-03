Cancel
Darlington, SC

Darlington Raceway partners with South Carolina for NASCAR truck series “In It To Win It 200”

By Chris Parks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARLINGTON, S.C. (Aug. 3, 2021) – Darlington Raceway and the State of South Carolina announce a partnership on the entitlement of the fall NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race as part of the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery on Sept. 4-5. The official name of the Camping World Truck Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. will be the In It To Win It 200.

