Indianapolis, IN

Coburn Place Names New President and CEO

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoburn Place, which provides shelter for victims of domestic abuse, has named Rachel Scott as its new president and chief executive officer. Scott was previously chief strategy officer at Indiana United Ways, where she focused on corporate engagement and worked closely with United Ways during a business model transition that includes a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Most recently, she led the organization’s process of securing and managing emergency funding related to the COVID epidemic.

Rachel Scott
#Ceo#Housing First#Transitional Housing#Indiana United Ways#Covid#Forward Growth Strategies#Llc#Embarc#The Iowa Commission#Coburnplace Org
