Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gisele Bundchen Gushes Over ’Love Of My Life’ Tom Brady In 44th Birthday Tribute

By Cassie Gill
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVbzr_0bGfry0s00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gisele Bunchen posted the sweetest tribute for her husband of 12 years, Tom Brady, revealing he’s just ‘too good to be true.’

Gisele Bundchen, 41, took to Instagram to wish her husband Tom Brady a happy 44th birthday! The super model shared a trio of cute photos from what appeared to be a dinner date on Tuesday, Aug. 3 looking so in love. In the first snap, Gisele lovingly gazes at her partner of 12 years as he smiled towards the camera, followed by a solo shot of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. In the third, the Victoria’s Secret model snuggled up to him with a happy and demure look on her face.

“Happy Birthday love of my life! Thank you for sharing your life with me! Te amo @tombrady,” she wrote in her caption, using the Portuguese term “te amo” which means “love you.” She went on to quote lyrics from an iconic Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons tune that was later covered by Lauryn Hill for her 1997 album called “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.”

Tom Brady responds to Gisele Bundchen’s birthday tribute. (Instagram/Gisele Bundchen).

“You’re just too good to be true/Can’t take my eyes off of you/You’d be like Heaven to touch/I wanna hold you so much,” she added, writing out the lyrics from a verse of the infamous song. “At long last, love has arrived/And I thank God I’m alive/You’re just too good to be true/Can’t take my eyes off of you,” Gisele also write in her sweet tribute with a music emoji. She finished her romantic emoji with another Portuguese phrase, which is her native language from Brazil.

“Feliz Aniversário amor da minha vida! Obrigada por compartilhar sua vida comigo! Te amo,” she penned, which translates to, “Happy birthday love of my life! Thank you for sharing your life with me! Love you.” Tom, who hails from the Northern California city of San Mateo, responded back in Portuguese with a romantic message of his own. “Aaawwwww I love you so much my love of my life !!!,” his comment translates to in English.

Tom and Gisele tied the knot on February 26, 2009 after three years of dating. The couple went on to welcome two children together: son named Benjamin Rein, now 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, now 8. Tom is also dad to 13-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
69K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Frankie Valli
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Gisele Bundchen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Of My Life#My Love#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski’s Response To Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady may have made headlines for partying a little too hard during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Super Bowl celebration, but nobody parties quite like Rob Gronkowski. And you can be sure Gronk made sure to remind everyone. On Thursday, Brady had some fun with the Stanley Cup Twitter account,...
NFLHello Magazine

Tom Brady's super sweet message to wife Gisele Bundchen has fans swooning

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate her 41st birthday - and husband Tom Brady was one of the first to send her an emotional message in response. "Thank you all for the sweet and kind birthday wishes. I wanted to give myself a special gift and...
Posted by
Us Weekly

Tom Brady’s Rollercoaster Hair Evolution: From Buzz Cuts to Flowing Locks

It’s safe to say that Tom Brady has had more hairstyle switch ups than he has had super bowls. And given that he’s played in nine and won six, that’s saying something. So, in honor of the quarterback’s 44th birthday, it only felt appropriate to take a look back at his haircuts past. Because from buzz cuts to shaggy locks and styles that included a heck of a lot of hair gel, the athlete has tried just about every cut to ever exist.
NFLHollywood Life

Tom Brady, 43, Hints At A Retirement Date & Says He ‘Owes’ It To His Family For Their ‘Sacrifice’

In a new interview, Tom Brady said he ‘owes’ it to his family to consider retiring when he turns 45. Tom Brady, 43, revealed in an interview on July 21 that he wants to play football until he’s at least 45 before considering retirement. While appearing on SiriusXM Town Hall, hosted by Jim Gray, 61, the professional football player discussed his thoughts on retirement and how his wife, Gisele Bundchen, 41, has been his saving grace throughout his career.
NFLHello Magazine

GMA's Michael Strahan sends a heartwarming tribute to someone special in his life

Good Morning America co-host and former professional football player, Michael Strahan, took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish his friend and business partner, Tom Brady, a happy birthday. Tom, who is married to Gisele Bundchen, turned 44. Michael posted a black-and-white photo of the two American football legends, where Michael...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

WATCH: Julian Edelman Hilariously Wished Tom Brady Happy Birthday

New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman hilariously wished friend and longtime former teammate Tom Brady a happy birthday by acknowledging one of the quarterback's few career lapses. Edelman shared a video on his verified Instagram account featuring an edited version of Brady's recent viral video showcasing the quarterback playing catch...
NFLmyq105.com

Bucs Coach Bruce Arians Birthday Gift for Tom Brady

Tom Brady celebrates his 44th birthday Tuesday, August 3. What will Number 12 be getting for his birthday?. Well, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians has promised Brady with a day off. In a press conference Monday, Arians was asked about the longevity of Tom Brady. Arians responded with,...
NFLPosted by
Live 95.9

Poll: Who Looks Older, Slater Or Tom Brady?

Tom Brady recently posted to his Facebook page showing off some sick skills... My buddy Jeremy's intro to that post was, "Good God, he looks like he is getting younger..." There is no denying the fact that Tom Brady looks fantastic for just turning 44 years old. Maybe a little botox, hair dye, but obviously his super strict diet and exercise regimen play enormous factors as well.
NFLPosted by
NESN

How Tom Brady ‘Completely Shocked’ One Former Patriots Teammate

The football field isn’t the only place you’re seeing Tom Brady these days. Brady has become very active on social media in recent years, and given his status as arguably the greatest football player of all time, virtually all of his posts go viral. Most Patriots fans years ago probably couldn’t have predicted Brady becoming so public, as he was a closed book for the majority of his New England tenure.
NFLElite Daily

I’m Melting At Gisele’s IG Tribute For Tom’s 44th B-Day

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady are no strangers to Instagram Displays of Affection. (IDA is the new PDA, don’t @ me.) When it comes to sweet, celebratory posts and expressions of love and gratitude, the power couple’s social media is the gift that keeps on giving. And on August 3, Gisele Bündchen’s Instagram for Tom Brady’s birthday added another adorable log to the fire with a dreamy tribute to her quarterback king.
Celebritieschatsports.com

Pens Love Letter For Brady's Bday

Gisele Bündchen is channeling her inner Frankie Valli for Tom Brady's 44th birthday ... penning a mushy love letter to her man -- saying, "You’re just too good to be true." The international supermodel took to her Instagram on Tuesday to deliver the G.O.A.T. his special birthday greeting ... posting a cute pic of the couple and quoting a Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons classic hit.
NFL101wkqx.com

Tom Brady Is Literally Perfect

He’ll be 44 next month. Forty-four. And he’s doing this. We wish the Bears had receivers with hands like the gun Brady was throwing into.
NFLPosted by
NESN

How Bucs Celebrated Tom Brady’s 44th Birthday On Tuesday

Tom Brady celebrated his 44th birthday on Tuesday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a padded practice in their indoor facility. How did the team mark the occasion?. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Tuesday the team didn’t do anything out of the ordinary:. “No, just a couple guys said,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy